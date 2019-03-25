iOS 12.2 is out now with Apple News+ support

Other updates include new Animoji (!): owl, boar, giraffe and shark have now joined the fun. The AirPlay interface has been tweaked a bit, and the Browse section of Apple Music has been redesigned a bit. Apple Pay Cash users can now instantly transfer their balances from their virtual card to a bank account using a Visa debit card, and the Wallet app will now show recent transactions below saved cards.

There are a host of other small changes -- check out the release notes for the full details. The update should be rolling out to iPhones and iPads now, and we'd expect a corresponding update to hit the Mac soon so that News+ subscribers can get their magazines there as well.