iOS 12.2 is out now with Apple News+ support

To enable the fleet of software and service updates Apple is announcing today, the company is readying iOS 12.2 for your iPads and iPhones. It's not a huge, feature-packed update, but there's a decent amount to unpack here. The main event is access to the new Apple News+ subscription service, which you can get a free trial of now. The existing, free Apple News app is also available in Canada for the first time with this update. Beyond News, if you have a pair of Apple's second-generation AirPods on the way, they'll work with your device now.
Other updates include new Animoji (!): owl, boar, giraffe and shark have now joined the fun. The AirPlay interface has been tweaked a bit, and the Browse section of Apple Music has been redesigned a bit. Apple Pay Cash users can now instantly transfer their balances from their virtual card to a bank account using a Visa debit card, and the Wallet app will now show recent transactions below saved cards.
There are a host of other small changes -- check out the release notes for the full details. The update should be rolling out to iPhones and iPads now, and we'd expect a corresponding update to hit the Mac soon so that News+ subscribers can get their magazines there as well.
