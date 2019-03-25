'No Man's Sky VR' puts the universe on your headset for free

No Man's Sky VR doesn't lock virtual-reality fans in a mode of their own, but instead incorporates VR players into the existing game universe. VR astronauts can join games with non-VR friends, and they can expect all the same updates that the core game receives in the future.

No Man's Sky Beyond is a three-part update hitting the game this summer, and VR is the second tier. The first big change, No Man's Sky Online, adds new social and multiplayer features to the game. Beyond is designed to infuse the game with a deeper sense of immersion and, important for a game as big as the universe, scale.

The third arm of No Man's Sky Beyond remains a mystery, but Hello Games promises to talk more about it soon.