Philadelphia Fusion will open the first esports arena in the US

The 60,000 square foot building will house a training facility, broadcast studio, and Philadelphia Fusion team offices. It will feature two balcony bars, club seats with USB ports, flexible loge boxes, and exclusive seats. Such added perks are already commonplace in Asia and will put the West's first esports arena in a similar league. Players for the first time will be able to benefit from training opportunities and other experiences in their own dedicated esports arena.

When the Fusion aren't using the arena, it'll double as a venue for other live events. The Overwatch League regular season begins in February and lasts through August, with playoffs and championship games in September, so there will be plenty of the year when the building is otherwise vacant. Overwatch players are expected to be on the road in 2020, with all teams playing in their home cities. At present, all Overwatch teams continue to flock to Los Angeles' Blizzard Arena to play their games.