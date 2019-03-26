‘Angry Birds: Isle of Pigs’ washes ashore on PlayStation VR

If you're an Angry Birds diehard, you'll be happy to hear that Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs is available on PlayStation VR for $14.99. And Rovio and Resolution Games have added 13 new levels of play. Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs launched on Vive and Oculus Rift in February, and it looks like that was just the beginning. In addition to the new platform, the game makers hope to have 100 levels available by the end of the year.
Since its launch in 2009, Angry Birds has spawned sequels, spinoffs and merchandising tie-ins. It's been made into two feature-length films, and it's made attention-grabbing changes, like allowing players to bet cold, hard cash. It's also appealed to sports fans with NFL team uniforms and football game updates. We'll see if VR can keep the decade-old game relevant.