Huawei P30 Pro hands-on: Another bid for smartphone camera glory

You'll mainly be using the Super Spectrum camera, which to me is the most intriguing feature. Instead of using an RGB color filter on top of the monochrome layer of the sensor, Huawei swapped out the greens for yellow, which it says lets in more light (since yellow light has longer wavelengths than green).The company then recalibrated its processing algorithms to calculate the right color values from yellow. The benefit of this is much better light sensitivity. In fact, Huawei said the P30 Pro can actually go up to ISO 409,600. And while the regular P30 can only hit ISO 204,800, that's still twice what the P20 Pro is capable of (ISO 102,400).

I took the P30 Pro into a dark hallway to shoot some plates of yummy snacks and was surprised at how bright the image looked. It was impressively sharp with rich colors, and looked almost as if I'd taken it in a regularly lit office. This improved light sensitivity can also be used in videos or under regular daylight to get higher shutter speeds.

When you need to squeeze more of the scene into your shot, the 20-MP ultra wide angle camera comes in handy. Huawei says it has a field of view larger than 120 degrees, though it declined to share exact numbers. I switched lenses while pointing the P30 Pro at a nearby building.

Initially, I was only able to frame one tower and half of another from a rooftop patio across the street. Switching over to the ultra-wide lens let me squeeze in other adjacent skyscrapers from about a block away on either side.

I used the zoom camera to get up close to some windows and details on the edge of the building, as well as some spines of books on a shelf. I was surprised at the clarity I got even at 10x zoom, and could clearly see the stamped leather texture of book covers. This combination of super wide and close-up cameras will very likely make the P30 Pro incredibly useful at concerts, vast fields or almost any potentially challenging shooting situation.

Unfortunately, I didn't get to try out the time of flight sensor specifically, since Huawei said it doesn't do anything yet. It's supposed to help with some AR tools like measuring the length, width and height of objects around you. This function could be very helpful, but I'll have to wait till I get to test it out to judge.

Still photography has long been a focus for Huawei, but with the P30 and P30 Pro, it's turning its attention to videography. On the latest flagships, the company uses a combination of optical and AI stabilization to reduce shaky cam effects. You can make use of the 10x hybrid zoom when filming, too. When I tried getting up close with a distant window while recording a clip though, the footage had a weird jitter. I didn't see this distortion when filming at less than 3x zoom, though.

There's a fifth camera on the P30s, and that's the 32MP selfie shooter. That seems a tad excessive for selfies, but the pictures I snapped with the P30 Pro looked pleasant anyway. Huawei tweaked its HDR algorithms with AI to better capture the detail in your face even if there's a very bright light source behind you, though it did tend to wash out the background a bit.

The camera is housed in a tiny notch at the top of the edge-to-edge display, and this cutout is smaller than those you'll find on the P20 Pro, the Galaxy S10+, the iPhone XS Max and the Pixel 3 XL. To be fair, Samsung's flagship keeps its notch tucked away in the top right corner so it feels less obtrusive, but I found the P30 Pro's cutout easy to ignore.