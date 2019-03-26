Sony's premium RX0 II action cam has a flip-up screen and eye AF

You can even use the screen underwater: the device is waterproof up to 33 feet, is tough enough to survive being crushed with 400 pounds of force and can withstand the impact of a drop up to 6.5 feet. That selfie-friendly screen is bolstered by Sony's Eye AF that locks onto the eyes of the subject, as well as Soft Skin Effect that can cover minor blemishes.

Want to capture high-definition videos? The RX0 II supports internal 4K 30p recording and can stabilize your footage even when in handheld mode. In case you want to stabilize the video even further -- and those susceptible to motion sickness will likely thank you for this --- you can run it through its accompanying Movie Edit add-on app on a phone or a tablet. It also features a Super Slow Motion mode that shoots videos at 1,000 fps and has a continuous shooting mode for time-lapse-videos.

Since the device is tiny and could make handheld shooting a bit tough, Sony has introduced an optional shooting grip with integrated controls. The device comes with a mic jack, as well, so you can plug in an external microphone if needed for vlogs and recordings that need crisp and clear audio. And if you're working on a project that requires multiple cameras, Sony's Imaging Edge Mobile application will give you the power to control up to five RX0 II cameras at once. The new action cam will start shipping in April 2019 and will be available at various North American retailers for US$700 and CA$900.