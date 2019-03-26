Uber's Ride Pass brings discounts to 20 more cities

Uber launched Ride Pass in a handful of cities last fall. The plan starts at $14.99, but in cities where Uber offers e-bikes and scooters, rates jump to $24.99. As we reported in October, drivers will still make the same amount of money, leaving Uber to cover the costs. But in the company's eyes, it's a way to keep riders from revolting and driving themselves.

Ride Pass is now available in the following cities: Los Angeles, Miami, Denver, Austin, Orlando, New York City, Dallas, San Diego, Seattle, San Antonio, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Orange County, Baltimore-Maryland, New Orleans, Nashville, Portland, Raleigh-Durham, St. Louis, Jacksonville, Memphis. If you don't live in a Ride Pass-eligible city, you might find the discounts offered through the company's incentive program Uber Rewards to be a small consolation.