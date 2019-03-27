AT&T stores will carry Magic Leap's AR headset starting April 1st

The headset will initially use a WiFi connection, but you will have something to try at the store beyond the usual tech demos. AT&T is planning a Game of Thrones experience (Dead Must Die) that has you donning Magic Leap One to take on a White Walker. It's a shameless promotion for AT&T's WarnerMedia, but it could give you a feel for what's possible.

Whether or not you should buy one is a difficult question. Magic Leap has significantly expanded the One's app catalog with everything from NBA basketball to Star Wars, but this is still a device for developers and well-heeled early adopters. It's not meant as a mainstream headset, and you may want to hold off unless you're completely sold on the concept.