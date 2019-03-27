B&O's limited-edition Beoplay H9i has an aluminum carry case

Bang & Olufsen is teaming up with premium luggage maker Rimowa for a limited-edition version of the Beoplay H9i headphones. There's a focus on aluminum here, as the headphones will have a warm light grey finish and come with an aluminum Rimowa carrying case. As with the standard H9i, they include active noise-cancellation and a touch interface.
The companies suggest this version of the headphones highlights the relationship between sound and travel. Rimowa and B&O both "celebrate aluminum in their products," as Rimowa CEO Alexandre Arnault noted in a release. The limited-edition H9i will be available for €800 (approximately $900) starting April 15th.