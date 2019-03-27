'Dance Central' arrives on Oculus this spring

The new Dance Central will have 32 songs, which is an upgrade from its Xbox One days when it launched with just 10 tracks. And this time around, it's an online multiplayer game, so you'll be able to meet up and dance with friends in a VR lounge.

You have a few chances to see Dance Central in action before its spring launch. Harmonix will stream Dance Central tonight at 5pm ET on Facebook, Twitch and Mixer. You can also take the game for a test drive at the Oculus booths at PAX East. In the meantime, the company shared a YouTube clip that gives you a pretty good idea of what to expect.