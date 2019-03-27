Microsoft mercifully puts an end to April Fools' Day gags

There's certainly evidence to back up those claims. Google had to apologize after its Mic Drop gag created very real havoc in Gmail, for example. And strictly speaking, it's difficult for these stunts to elicit much more than a chuckle. Companies can't afford to create genuine confusion for customers, so they frequently play it safe lest a gag blow up in their faces.

Microsoft wouldn't be the only tech firm refusing to participate in April Fools. Apple was born on April 1st and it doesn't do anything. However, it might start a trend that sees more companies backing away from the tradition in favor of business as usual.