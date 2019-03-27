The Morning After: Lamborghini supercomputer

Can it mine cryptocurrency?Lamborghini's latest Huracán is a supercar with a supercomputer

At Lamborghini, they've taken things further with their new Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata or LDVI system. The Engine Control Unit (ECU) takes data from the entire car and uses it to adjust how the new Huracán EVO Spyder drives in nearly real time. That control allows a driver to do something that typically takes months if not years to master: drifting.

And it probably doesn't cost $1,000.Samsung's Galaxy A70 has a huge display and 32-megapixel selfie camera

The biggest A-series phone ever is here, and it has a pretty impressive camera setup, too. The Galaxy A70 packs a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED 20:9 1,080 x 2,400 display with an Infinity-U notch. That houses the 32-megapixel, f/2.0 selfie camera that beats the main camera on many other phones (around back there's another 32 MP camera along with an ultrawide lens and a depth sensor). With a large 4,500 mAh battery, the Galaxy A70 supports 25W fast charging just like the Galaxy S10 5G. As for other specs, it packs an 8-core processor, 6GB or 8GB of RAM (depending on the options and region) and 128GB of internal storage on top of a microSD slot.

Who doesn't need four cameras?Huawei P30 Pro hands-on: Another bid for smartphone camera glory

With the P30 and P30 Pro, Huawei continues its unique tradition by serving up a four-camera setup with an intriguing new sensor that promises vastly improved performance in low light. There's also an in-screen speaker, a 32 MP selfie camera tucked in the notch and an in-display optical fingerprint scanner, but Cherlynn Low's first experience is mostly about all of those lenses.

Are you ready for another subscription?Apple News+ has issues, but it's a great deal for casual readers

As mentioned in Apple's presentation, News+ is (unsurprisingly) an extension of the existing News app and not an app of its own. Still, Nicole Lee was impressed by its semi-curated experience and said that, at $10, it's practically a bargain for all of the content offered.

The barn door is closed.ASUS releases fix for ShadowHammer malware attack

The computer maker has released a new version of its Live Update software for laptops, which addresses the ShadowHammer backdoor attack. ASUS also promised "multiple security verification mechanisms" to reduce the chances of further attacks and started using an "enhanced end-to-end encryption mechanism."

But wait, there's more...

The Morning After is a new daily newsletter from Engadget designed to help you fight off FOMO. Who knows what you'll miss if you don't Subscribe.

Craving even more? Like us on Facebook or Follow us on Twitter.

Have a suggestion on how we can improve The Morning After? Send us a note.