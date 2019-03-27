Xbox Game Pass gets its own streaming show to highlight indie games

Following up on Sony's first State of Play stream, Microsoft has added a new video presentation that's focused on indie game developers. The first ID@Xbox Game Pass is also timely, coming just after we learned about Apple Arcade, which will launch this fall offering its own subscription setup full of offbeat games.

For Microsoft, it announced that Oxenfree developer Night School Studio will make its next game, Afterparty, available to Game Pass subscribers at launch. We've been waiting for this game's trip through hell/bar crawl experience since 2017, and it's due out later this year. Plus, the Xbox team is bringing it to PAX East along with Void Bastards, Operencia: The Stolen Sun, Supermarket Shriek and The Good Life.