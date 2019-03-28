Gmail finally offers customizable swipe actions on iOS

It took the better part of a year, but Gmail's customizable swipe actions have finally reached the iOS crowd. Google is updating Gmail for iOS to let you personalize what happens when you swipe right. You can tell it to mark a message as read, move it to a folder or delete it outright, among other options. suffice it to say this could help a lot if you're inundated with email (hello) and would rather not laboriously sort it all.
At the same time, you also have the option of snoozing notifications for a message through either 3D Touch or a long press.
The feature is starting to roll out now, although you'll want to be patient. Google warns it could take upward of 15 days for everyone to see the feature, so don't be too dismayed if you have to settle for the default archive command for a while.