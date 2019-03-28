LG G8 ThinQ will be available in the US April 11th

Whether or not it's worth the savings over the S10 will likely depend on just how much you like LG's rather unusual priorities. You don't get a telephoto lens or 8GB of RAM ('just' 6GB) for the money, but you do get party tricks like in-the-air hand gestures, an OLED display that doubles as the speaker and a more secure, depth-based face unlock. That's not including more familiar staples like the quad DAC and a dedicated Google Assistant button. It may be a tougher sell if you're not big on those features, but it should still be a competent device even if you ignore all the whiz-bang extras.