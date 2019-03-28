Lyft hopes free banking and cheap repairs will lure drivers away from Uber

Drivers won't have to pay any banking-related fees, and their cards will allow them to instantly access their earnings after each ride -- something that could help prevent them from going into debt. They can also earn between 1 and 4 percent of cashback on their cards for groceries, gas and food even if they don't have stellar credit scores.

The new Lyft shop for repairs might also make the service more appealing than competitors, seeing as it offers up to 50 percent discounts on maintenance and repairs. Lyft says the shops are designed to operate twice as fast, so drivers can be back on the road as soon as possible. And since its drivers often live outside city centers, the company will also make a mobile service available on demand.

In addition to Driver Services, Lyft has also revealed that it's expanding its Express Drive partner locations across the US. The move will connect interested individuals who don't have vehicles fit for ridesharing with affordable rentals.