The Morning After: Apple's keyboard apology and Samsung folding

Weird flex, but OK.Watch Samsung bend the Galaxy Fold hundreds of times

Samsung is attempting to put to rest doubts over the Samsung Galaxy Fold's durability by revealing how each device is tested. The company released a video on Wednesday that shows its devices undergoing a factory stress-test, where a line-up of brand new Samsung Galaxy Folds fold, and then unfold, and then fold again. The only thing we can't judge from here is whether the gap that remains when it's folded, or a seam that may form down the center, are potential flaws buyers will be able to live with.

Sega CD add-ons work, but the 32X doesn't.The Analogue Mega SG wins the retro gaming console war

On paper, the Mega SG is almost a copy-and-paste of Analogue's last console, doing for the Genesis what the Super NT did for the SNES. But while Nintendo fans have dozens of options to play the company's classics, Sega diehards don't. The Mega SG brings the stuff we expect from Analogue -- near-perfect emulation, HDMI and wireless controller support.

Some claim the thin design is weak and prone to getting jammed by debris.Apple acknowledges keyboard problems with recent MacBooks

In response to a Wall Street Journal piece highlighting ongoing reports of problems, an Apple spokesman said the company was aware of a "small number of users" whose butterfly keyboards were having issues, and that it was "sorry" for the problems. It still maintains that the "vast majority" of users are fine and said anyone having issues should contact customer support. No recall, no repair program, no indication that a redesigned keyboard is on the way in future models.

The FAA will have to approve it.Boeing explains its 737 Max software update

After an update is applied, the anti-stall Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS) will now compare the data from both of the 737's angle-of-attack sensors, rather than relying on one. If there's a disagreement of 5.5 degrees or more, MCAS won't kick in. The software will also reduce its input during an incident and won't apply so much input to the stabilizers that the crew can't counteract it.

Characters like Brick, Claptrap, Moxxi and Tiny Tina pop up among other clues.Gearbox teases 'Borderlands 3' with a cryptic trailer

The next Borderlands game will be revealed this afternoon at 2PM ET, but until then you can check out a Mask of Mayhem teaser trailer that raises as many questions as it answers.

The 90s have returned.'ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove' is more Diet Coke than fine wine

According to Jamie Rigg, some memories are better being just that. Even with the potential of procedurally generated layouts, its design becomes frustrating with obligatory exploration and micro-rewards that don't build to anything. ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove delivers on the promise of something more chilled and retro than current era battle-royale shooters, but not everything improves with age.

