Wirecutter's best deals: Save $30 on a Yeti from Blue Microphones

Street price: $600; deal price: $500

At $500, this is the lowest price we've seen for the 49-inch model of this television. It's trended at around $600 when in stock in recent months, and while at just under 50 inches it's a little on the small side, if you have a smaller space or just don't want your TV to overwhelm the rest of your decor, it's a nice option at this discounted price for those who like to game.

The Samsung NU8000 is the top pick in our guide to the best TV for video games. Wirecutter Senior Staff Writer Chris Heinonen wrote, "The best TV for video gaming is the Samsung NU8000. It offers low input lag, can automatically switch into game mode with newer consoles, supports adaptive frame rate, and has frame interpolation to produce smoother motion for gaming. It also offers good picture quality, which makes it a great all-around choice for the person who desires premium gaming performance."

Street price: $100; deal price: $70 with code MICD

At $70 with code MICD, this is the lowest standalone price we've seen for the Yeti, so if you like the Steel Red finish, it's a solid opportunity to save. We've seen a number of bundle deals for only slightly more, however, with PC games (largely Assassin's Creed for PC game bundles). The game bundles are better overall values, so this deal is mostly for those who like the finish of this microphone and have no use for any of the bundled games that have come with this and other finishes of this microphone.

The Yeti by Blue is the long-time top pick in our guide to the best USB microphone. Wirecutter Senior Staff Writers Kevin Purdy and Lauren Dragan wrote, " Yeti by Blue makes your voice sound the best with the least hassle. It makes a wider spectrum of voices sound better than the other microphones we tested, which tend to favor certain tones. Our pick since 2013, the Yeti is solidly built and easier to set up on your desk than most of the competition. It does best at capturing a single voice, but you can use it in a pinch for two-person sessions or even music recording. The mute, gain, and volume controls are easy to manipulate while recording. If you're an enthusiast, you might be able to get better results by putting time into a different, likely more expensive microphone, and more elaborate equipment (see our USB audio interfaces guide), but the Yeti puts the fewest hurdles between you and an ear-pleasing sound."

Street price: $565; deal price: $500

Available for $500, this is a solid drop if you're seeking a portable scanner capable of quickly scanning both documents and photos. The excellent photo scanning in particular distinguishes this option from the other scanners in our guide, and while the FF-680W is heavier and larger than our other picks, the flexibility it offers may well make it worth it for you or a loved one if you're looking to scan paper records and digitize memories for posterity.

The Epson FastFoto FF-680W Portable Document Scanner is the top pick in our guide to the best portable document scanner. Wirecutter Staff Writer Ben Keough wrote, "If you want a document scanner that can also handle photos without destroying them, the Epson FastFoto FF-680W is the best choice. Unlike our top pick, it doesn't bend photos as they pass through the scanner, so it won't leave scratches and other unsightly marks on the originals. It can produce high-resolution photo scans at a rate of about 1.5 seconds per shot and can scan a wide variety of sizes, including Polaroids. However, it's much less portable and much more expensive than our top pick, so we recommend it only if you have a large number of photos that need scanning."

Street price: $36; deal price: $30

Down to $30 from a price of $36, this a nice drop on an already affordable USB wall charger with a USB-C port capable of charging a 13-inch MacBook Pro or Nintendo Switch. While this option hovered around $30 for a short while after its release, it has since jumped to the mid-$30s and stayed there until this most recent drop. While this could potentially be the new street price, this option is still a bargain relative to other power bricks capable of charging a 13-inch laptop via USB-C out there.

The Nekteck 4-port 72W USB Wall Charger with Type-C 60W Power Delivery is the top pick in our guide to the best USB-C MacBook and laptop chargers. Wirecutter Senior Staff Writer Nick Guy wrote, "Right now, the safest option for replacing a USB-C laptop charger or adding a new one to your collection is to get another of your laptop's own charger. But if the stock charger is difficult to find or expensive, or if you want something that should work with multiple computers, Nekteck's 4-port 72W USB Wall Charger with Type-C 60W Power Delivery is the best choice (unless you have a 15-inch MacBook Pro). It's small, powerful, USB-IF certified, and inexpensive. The 60-watt charging capability means it will charge almost any current USB-C computer at full speed. And its three additional 2.4-amp USB-A ports mean that you can charge your phone, tablet, and other accessories at the same time without having to carry separate power bricks."

