Indie game 'Hyper Light Drifter' is becoming an animated series

Preston said the project is still in its very early stages, and they're still figuring out how to turn an atmospheric 2D pixel game into a full-fledged animated show. He told Polygon that they're "leaning a lot more towards something that's representative of the game on the style side." What he means by that, we don't really know at this point. It's very much possible for the show to end up with anime-style animation, though, considering Shankar's previous projects. The end product may even have a Studio Ghibli-esque feel, seeing as Hayao Miyazaki's work was a major influence on the game.

Of course, those are merely speculations. Preston and Shankar aren't even sure if the show would be a silent series or if there's at least some dialogue involved -- the game itself has no written words and dialogues are presented in symbols and images. For now, they're reaching out to writers whom they believe can lead the show.