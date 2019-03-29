Instagram finally tests a fast-forward feature for videos

In a move so overdue you're probably checking the date stamp on this article, Instagram could finally be about to launch a seek bar on videos posted on users' feeds. The feature, discovered by app researcher Jane Manchun Wong, would let you skip backwards and forwards through a video without having to start it again from the beginning (as every other video player ever made already allows).
Instagram is testing video seekbar pic.twitter.com/gyIZZhrh2y— Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) March 27, 2019
This incredibly basic and oft-demanded feature is already functional for videos posted to IGTV, but this will be the first time it's been made available for videos on regular feeds. It doesn't look like Instagram is testing it in Stories though -- who knows how long we'll have to wait for that. No word yet on when the feature will go live, but what's another few weeks when it's already been years in the making?