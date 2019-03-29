Oppo's next phone has a wedge-shaped pop-up camera

Oppo F11 Pro's camera is mounted on a tiny pop-up component that's not much bigger than itself, whereas Oppo Find X has a pop-up that takes up the phone's full width. As you can see in the video and photos Slashleaks released (embedded above), the upcoming model isn't like either of those two. If it's true that the leaked photo is from a casemaker, then this truly might be the next Reno's final design.

An Oppo exec publicly mentioned two planned Reno devices in the past. One of them has contrast autofocus, phase detection autofocus and a graphite heat spreader, while the other is the 10x hybrid zoom edition of that model with the two aforementioned autofocus technologies, along with laser autofocus and vapor cooling. It's unclear if the phone in these leaks is either of those, so it's probably safer to wait for Oppo's official announcement before you get too excited.