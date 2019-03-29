Sinema offers more details on why it has been terminating accounts

Sinemia says this is part of its stance against fraud. "This kind of vigilance helps us combat misuse, ensuring all our customers continue to enjoy movies at affordable and sustainable prices," the company said in a press release. Supposedly, the company only terminated "a small number" of accounts, about three percent. The explanation probably won't make customers who have been cut off feel any better, and this month's debacle only reminded us of issues the company has run into in the past.

Along with this update, Sinemia launched another new ticket plan. For $14.99 per month, this "Always Unlimited" plan will let subscribers see one 2D movie per day, with no restrictions on showtimes. It offers a "level of flexibility competitors can't match" a company spokesperson said. We'll see if Sinemia's approach -- which seems to be a never-ending stream of new ticket plans -- will be enough to win back customer trust.

The list of actions that can get you booted from Sinemia are below: