Apple's lead iPhone chip designer leaves the company

As CNET noted, A7 was the first 64-bit processor for mobile devices. Its debut on the iPhone 5S forced Qualcomm to release a 64-bit mobile processor of its own -- one that had big issues and wasn't ready for primetime. In addition to leading the processor design process, William was also in charge of the layout on Apple's systems-on-a-chip (SOCs) in recent years. In other words, he was the one who decided the placements of the SOCs' components, such as the CPU, GPU and memory.

It's unclear why Williams left Apple, and he's also yet to update his LinkedIn page. He probably still had a hand in the development of the next few devices Apple will roll out, though, maybe even the first Macs powered by in-house processors -- that is, if reports that Cupertino is dropping Intel for its own laptop chips are true, of course.