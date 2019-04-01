Facebook wants your input on its content oversight board

Facebook may have a way to address the lingering questions surrounding its planned content oversight board: ask everyday people for input. It's launching a public consultation process that uses a survey to ask how you would run the oversight body. The survey asks a wide range of questions about how you'd shape the board, including how it chooses members, how they make decisions and its overall governance. Every participant has to fill out a multiple-choice questionnaire, but there's also an optional essay section where you can share your specific ideas.
All the data is anonymous by default, although you can volunteer to share excerpts and receive inquiries from Facebook if it has questions.
The consultation phase only lasts for six weeks as of April 1st, so you'll want to act quickly if you want to offer your feedback. There's no guarantee that this process will have a dramatic effect on the oversight board. However, it's evident that Facebook is determined to have a watchdog that reflects what users want. It knows that its existing content moderation leaves something to be desired, and it doesn't want an overseer that repeats the same mistakes.