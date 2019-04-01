The Impossible Burger is coming to Burger King

It's equal parts silly April Fools' teaser and actual product launch at the US' second-largest burger chain. For now, the company is staying quiet on whether there'll be a nationwide roll-out. The Whopper launch comes after another regional debut: a Philly Cheesesteak that's currently exclusive to, well, Philadelphia of course.

If it's been a while since you've had a Whopper, or you've been vegetarian for a while, the Impossible Whopper includes a flame-grilled, (improved) plant-based burger patty, with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion toppings. Oh, and don't forget the mayo and ketchup.