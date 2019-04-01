A Russian drone hunts other drones with a shotgun

The drone was built by the "Student Design Bureau of Aviation Modeling" at the Moscow Aviation Institute for Almaz Antey. It's of a similar type used by mining companies, farmers and others to survey pipelines and other installations. A visor-wearing operator uses a live video link to fly the drone and aim the weapon, which is tucked into the nose of the aircraft. A shotgun, rather than a rifle or pistol, was selected for the same reason they're used for duck hunting: the wide dispersal pattern makes it easier to hit a target.

For now it's merely a demonstrator, according to the Russian defense site Dambiev. However, Russia is pretty serious about weapons-packing drones, having already created the "Karnivora" drone equipped with nets to take out other UAVs. A "shock" version can reportedly carry high-explosive fragmentation grenades and anti-tank bombs -- nightmare fuel, indeed.