Valve's Index VR headset will ship June 15th

You'll need a reasonably powerful Windows PC to handle the Index. You'll want a dual-core processor with hyperthreading, 8GB of RAM and either a GeForce GTX 970 or a Radeon RX480 for graphics, although Valve really wants you to have a quad-core CPU and GTX 1070-class video.

There are certain reasonably safe expectations for Index beyond what's shown here. The cameras on the outside indicate that it'll feature "inside-out" tracking similar to the Oculus Rift S and other recent headsets, giving you position detection that doesn't explicitly require a base station. The controllers, meanwhile, are straightforward designs with analog sticks and a plethora of buttons. Index isn't particularly revolutionary on the outside (we'll find out what else it can do on May 1st), but that's not necessarily the point -- this is a showcase for Valve's goals for VR, and one that doesn't depend on a third party like HTC.