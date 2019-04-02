'Avengers: Endgame' pre-sales are crashing movie ticket sites

If you were hoping to snag Avengers: Endgame tickets in a snap when pre-sales opened this morning, you might have been dismayed to see error messages or long wait times on ticket sites. Many of those trying to make sure they can see the Marvel blockbuster as soon as possible were greeted with error codes on several ticket sites in the US, UK and Canada (including AMC and Cineplex), while others were faced with virtual lines of more than an hour and other problems.