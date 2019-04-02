Open Curbs database could make it easier to catch an Uber

The initial data will include info from Coord's own Surveyor augmented reality app, with initial city data for Denver, Los Angeles, Milan, Paris, San Francisco and Santa Monica. The company plans to support other forms of curb data in the future, however. If it takes off, it could quickly become a one-stop shop for anyone who needs to know about curbs when designing a product or the city itself. That could be particularly important for self-driving taxis, which wouldn't have the luxury of a human driver to find a good pickup place.