Engadget giveaway: Win a Shield TV Gaming Edition courtesy of Plex!

Movies, music and live TV with DVR, accessible at home or on the go.
Jon Turi, @jonturi
1h ago in AV
This week's giveaway, courtesy of Plex, could put a sleek multimedia machine in your home. Plex's popular grid-view software helps you organize and navigate your files, while giving you access to them on-the-go. The NVIDIA Shield is a cord-cutting Android TV device with 4K HDR output, Google Assistant and GeForce Now game streaming on board. When paired with a Plex Pass, antenna and tuner you can harness OTA live TV with DVR capabilities, putting those shows seamlessly alongside your own library for easy access. Plex lets you to access all this content through its app from a computer, mobile device and even supported systems like Sonos or Amazon's Alexa, wherever you go. You can even subscribe to Tidal x Plex to incorporate the streaming service's music into your own collection.

All you need to do is head to the Rafflecopter widget below for up to five chances at winning. Two readers will each receive a Plex Lifetime Pass and NVIDIA Shield TV Gaming Edition. Good luck!

  • Entries are handled through the Rafflecopter widget above. Comments are no longer accepted as valid methods of entry. You may enter without any obligation to social media accounts, though we may offer them as opportunities for extra entries. Your email address is required so we can get in touch with you if you win, but it will not be given to third parties.
  • Contest is open to all residents of the 50 states, the District of Columbia and Canada (excluding Quebec), 18 or older! Sorry, we don't make this rule (we hate excluding anyone), so direct your anger at our lawyers and contest laws if you have to be mad.
  • Winners will be chosen randomly. Two (2) winners will each receive one (1) Plex Lifetime Pass ($119) and one (1) NVIDIA Shield TV (approx. $200).
  • If you are chosen, you will be notified by email. Winners must respond within three days of being contacted. If you do not respond within that period, another winner will be chosen. Make sure that the account you use to enter the contest includes your real name and a contact email. We do not track any of this information for marketing or third-party purposes.
  • This unit is purely for promotional giveaway. Engadget and AOL are not held liable to honor warranties, exchanges or customer service.
  • The full list of rules, in all of its legalese glory, can be found here.
  • Entries can be submitted until April 3rd at 11:59PM ET. Good luck!

