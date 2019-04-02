Formlabs promises smoother, cleaner 3D printing

CEO Max Lobovsky says that the company has "completely re-engineered approach to resin 3D printing," thanks to a new process dubbed Low Force Stereolithography. Benefits of the process include more detailed models, thanks to a new flexible tank that can adapt to the build's geography. Not to mention "flawless prints," with easier clean-up, while the hardware is both more reliable and faster, too.

Of course, these aren't devices that any mere mortal can grab from their local bodega, with the cheapest Form 3 costing $3,499 and the 3L starting at $9,999. The smaller of the two models will begin shipping in June, while the larger will arrive at some point towards the end of the year. Formlabs' older, Form 2 printers, will get a little cheaper as a consequence, with prices starting at $2,850.