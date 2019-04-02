Show More Results

Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Aimee Spinks/BBCAmerica
save
Save
share

What's on TV: 'Killing Eve,' 'Sabrina' and 'The Tick'

Also: 'Our Planet,' 'Ultraman,' 'The Twilight Zone,' Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,' and 'You're the Worst.'
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
27m ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
'Killing Eve,' - Jodie Comer as Villanelle Aimee Spinks/BBCAmerica

This week is a little light on big videogame releases, but sports fans can tune into the closing rounds of the men's NCAA basketball tournament. Fans of streaming have their pick of series, with The Twilight Zone ((you can watch the first episode for free on YouTube), Ultraman, Our Planet, The Tick and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina all on the list for this week.

This is Us has a season finale, while You're the Worst wraps up its series run on FXX. BBC America's show Killing Eve kicks off season two this week, along with season two of The Chi on Showtime, season two of The Last O.G. on TBS and season two of Marvel's Cloak and Dagger on Freeform. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray & Games

  • Bumblebee (4K)
  • Vice
  • The Mule (4K)
  • Hellboy (Animated) (4K)

Tuesday

  • The Twilight Zone (series premiere), CBS All Access, 3 AM
  • Ultraman (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Kevin Hart: Irresponsible, Netflix, 3 AM
  • WWE SmackDown, USA, 8 PM
  • Ellen's Game of Games (season finale), NBC, 8 PM
  • Good Trouble (season finale), Freeform, 8 PM
  • Finding Your Roots, PBS, 8 PM
  • NCIS, CBS, 8 PM
  • FBI, CBS, 9 PM
  • Bong Appetit (season premiere), Viceland, 9 PM
  • American Soul (season finale), BET, 9 PM
  • Black-ish, ABC, 9 PM
  • Mental Samurai, Fox, 9 PM
  • This is Us (season finale), NBC, 9 PM
  • Splitting Up Together, ABC, 9:30 PM
  • Boomerang, BET, 10 PM
  • New Amsterdam, NBC, 10 PM
  • The Rookie, ABC, 10 PM
  • NCIS: NO, CBS, 10 PM
  • New Amsterdam, NBC, 10 PM
  • The Last O.G. (season premiere), TBS, 10:30 PM
  • The Jim Jefferies Show, Comedy Central, 10:30 PM

Wednesday

  • The Act, Hulu, 3 AM
  • The Boy Band Con: The Lou Perlman Story, YouTube Originals, 3 AM
  • Empire, Fox, 8 PM
  • Chicago Med, NBC, 8 PM
  • Survivor, CBS, 8 PM
  • The Goldbergs, ABC, 8 PM
  • School, ABC, 8:30 PM
  • Jane the Virgin, CW, 9 PM
  • Star, Fox, 9 PM
  • The Magicians, Syfy, 9 PM
  • Vice Live, Viceland, 9 PM
  • Chicago Fire,NBC, 9 PM
  • Million Dollar Mile, CBS, 9 PM
  • Brockmire, IFC, 10 PM
  • What We Do in the Shadows, FX, 10 PM
  • Whiskey Cavalier, ABC, 10 PM
  • Happy! The War on Easter, Syfy, 10 PM
  • You're the Worst (series finale), FXX, 10 PM
  • Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, TBS, 10:30 PM

Thursday

  • The Good Fight, CBS All Access, 3 AM
  • Marvel's Cloak & Dagger (season premiere), Freeform, 8 PM
  • Grey's Anatomy, ABC, 8 PM
  • Superstore, NBC, 8 PM
  • The Big Bang Theory, CBS, 8 PM
  • Supernatural, CW, 8 PM
  • Star Trek: Discovery, CBS All Access, 8:30 PM
  • Young Sheldon, CBS, 8:30 PM
  • A.P. Bio, NBC, 8:30 PM
  • In the Dark (series premiere), CW, 9 PM
  • Will & Grace (season finale), NBC, 9 PM
  • Station 19, ABC, 9 PM
  • Mom, CBS, 9 PM
  • Abby's, NBC, 9:30 PM
  • Fam, CBS, 9:30 PM
  • Law & Order: SVU, NBC, 10 PM
  • Better Things, FX, 10 PM
  • For the People, ABC, 10 PM
  • Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM

Friday

  • The Grand Tour, Amazon Prime, 3 AM
  • The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Episodes 12 - 20), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Unicorn Store, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Our Planet (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Spirit: Riding Free (S8), Netflix, 3 AM
  • The Tick (S2), Amazon Prime, 3 AM
  • Persona (series premiere), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Quicksand (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Tijuana, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Doom Patrol, DC Universe, 9 AM
  • Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (series finale), CW, 8 PM
  • Blindspot, NBC, 8 PM
  • Dynasty, CW, 8 PM
  • Fresh Off the Boat, ABC, 8 PM
  • Speechless, ABC, 8:30 PM
  • The Cool Kids, Fox, 8:30 PM
  • The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Concert Special, CW, 9 PM
  • Proven Innocent, Fox, 9 PM
  • The Blacklist, NBC, 9 PM
  • Warrior (series premiere), Cinemax, 10 PM
  • This is Not Happening (season finale), Comedy Central, 11 PM
  • Wyatt Cenac's Problem Areas (season premiere), HBO, 11 PM

Saturday

  • NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Final Four: Virginia vs. Auburn, CBS, 6 PM
  • NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Final Four: Michigan State vs. Texas Tech, CBS, 8:49 PM
  • Native Son, HBO, 10 PM
  • Alien News Desk, Syfy, 11 P
  • Saturday Night Live: Kit Harington / Sara Bareilles, NBC, 11:30 PM

Sunday

  • Killing Eve (season premiere), BBC America / AMC, 8 PM
  • American Idol, ABC, 8 PM
  • American Gods, Starz, 8 PM
  • The Simpsons, Fox, 8 PM
  • Supergirl, CW, 8 PM
  • World of Dance, NBC, 8 PM
  • Family Guy, Fox, 9 PM
  • Billions, Showtime, 9 PM
  • Tricky Dick (season finale), CNN, 9 PM
  • Now Apocalypse, Starz, 9 PM
  • Charmed, CW, 9 PM
  • Unsung, TV One, 9 PM
  • Barry, HBO, 10 PM
  • The Chi (season premiere), Showtime, 10 PM
  • Good Girls, NBC, 10 PM
  • Black Monday, Showtime, 10 PM
  • Madam Secretary, CBS, 10 PM
  • Veep, HBO, 10:30 PM
  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO, 11 PM

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr