AT&T has the 'fastest wireless network' in the US

Ookla says that AT&T's speeds improved by more than 15 percent over the first three months of 2019, while other carriers' plateaued. However, AT&T attributes much of this success to its expansion of its 5G Evolution service, which it says is now twice as fast as its LTE service on average. Misleading label aside, the problem is that few are in a position to take advantage of this speed, as it's only available in certain areas in a number of cities. And, of course, hardware is yet to catch up with network potential.

Nonetheless, the results suggest that AT&T is on track to lead the way with 5G -- when it eventually goes mainstream, that is. The company plans to combine its 5G and LTE services into a single connection later in the year. If you've got the right gear and are in the right place, you can expect impressive speeds. If not -- as is the case for most – you'll just have to wait until 5G gains more traction.