Epic will continue to sign Steam games to exclusive store deals

It's uncertain if the strategy is paying off for Epic, although Sweeney noted that the cash outlay was "significant" and that his company might not turn a profit from exclusives in 2019.

You might not see Epic repeat what it did with Metro: Exodus, where it unceremoniously pulled the shooter from Steam for anyone who hadn't already pre-ordered. That was a mistake, Epic said at GDC. Regardless, the change of heart won't exactly please some gamers. Many have complained about having to split their game library between multiple stores, especially when Epic's portal still needs work. Not that Epic is about to change its mind. Fortnite has given the company plenty of money to play with, and it can afford to chase exclusives for some time to come.