Verizon turns on its 5G mobile network a week ahead of schedule

There's only one compatible device right now, however, and that's Motorola's Moto Z3. You'll also need the 5G Moto Mod accessory to connect it to the new network. There are more 5G-capable phones on the way, of course, including the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, which will be a Verizon exclusive at first.

Still, it's a notable milestone, with several providers set to roll out their 5G networks in earnest this year. Verizon plans to take its service to at least US 30 cities in 2019. Sprint is set to debut its network in May, while T-Mobile will cut the ribbon on its mobile 5G service in the first half of the year. AT&T turned on its 5G mobile network in December, though it was only available for mobile hotspots.