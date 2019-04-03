VW tests self-driving cars on the streets of Hamburg

The cars will be loaded to the hilt with sensors, including 14 (!) cameras, 11 laser scanners and seven radars, not to mention enough computing to rival "15 laptops." This is still early tech, then, although it will ensure that the car isn't caught off-guard by pedestrians or less-than-courteous cars.

The testing should portend greater things. VW plans to integrate the lessons learned into "customer-centric services," so you could see this used in everything from future ride hailing services to cars you can buy yourself. It may take a long time, though. VW would ideally support complete autonomy (Level 5) before hitting the road in earnest, and it'll require the cooperation of more than one or two cities to become a common sight.