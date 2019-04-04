Netflix 'Cowboy Bebop' series casts John Cho and Mustafa Shakir

While there are still roles on the show to be filled, including for a hacker known as Radical Ed, Netflix's take on the classic anime is starting to take shape. The company first announced plans for a live-action Cowboy Bebop late last year with Shinichiro Watanabe, director of the anime series, on board as a consultant. The show, which will be co-produced by Tomorrow Studios, will get an initial 10 episode run. According to Variety, Thor: The Dark World and Thor: Ragnarok screenwriter Christopher Yost will pen the first episode.