Democrats move closer to passing the 'Save the Internet' Act

The bill aims to reinstate the net neutrality regulations established by the Obama administration in 2015, which prevented internet service providers from throttling, blocking or prioritizing internet content, and redefined broadband services as a public utility. However, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) repealed the protections in 2017.

The act -- formally known as H.R.1644 -- was introduced by US Representative Mike Doyle, who said the bill comprised "essential protections" and noted that it would "put in place 21st century rules for a 21st century internet." The House Energy and Commerce Committee voted 30-22 to approve the Save the Internet Act of 2019 -- the legislation is expected to head to the floor of the House of Representatives next week.