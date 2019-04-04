Open Bionics’ 3D-printed prosthetic arm is now available in the US

HUGE NEWS! Today we're launching the Hero Arm in the USA!! The wait is over, y'all. Upper limb amputees in the states, sign up here and we'll refer you to your nearest @HangerNews clinic: https://t.co/NYvtvoul0K 🇺🇸🥳🇺🇸 #HeroArmUSA #HangerClinic pic.twitter.com/cJsnFBdxdx — Open Bionics (@openbionics) April 4, 2019

Thanks to 3D scanning and printing, Open Bionics can custom build each arm, and do so faster and cheaper than its competitors. According to the company, Hero Arm's muscle sensors enable lifelike precision and multiple grips. Motors allow for haptic feedback and beepers and lights provide other notifications to the wearer. Even with all of that technology, the arm weighs less than a kilogram, and it can be used by anyone over the age of eight. You can see more of the features in the video below.