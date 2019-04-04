Wirecutter's best deals: Save $80 on Samsung's 2TB T5 portable SSD

Street price: $78; deal price: $53

Down to $53 in the black and just a dollar more in the teal finish, these sweat & moisture-resistant Bluetooth headphones are close to the best price we've seen for them. If you've been waiting for a good deal to pick up some on-ear headphones that you can take to the gym, these are a nice option at this price as they've largely been $70 or higher even when on sale until recent days.

The Plantronics BackBeat FIT 500 are our on-ear pick for weightlifters in our guide to the best wireless workout headphones. Wirecutter Senior Staff Writer Lauren Dragan wrote, "Weightlifting at the gym means a lot of repping-in, spot requests, and plate borrowing, which also means you need to talk to the people around you. Earbuds can be a pain to put in and take out, so many weightlifters prefer the convenience of a traditional wireless headphone design. The Plantronics BackBeat Fit 500 fits comfortably but stays put and it's sweat resistant and easy to keep clean. Simple-to-use controls allow you to change tracks, adjust volume, take calls, and access your phone's digital assistant without pulling out your device. These headphones also have a fun, bass-forward sound and 18 hours of battery life."

Street price: $10; deal price: $6 with code X9VO4ZMI

Use code X9VO4ZMI to drop the white color of this charger back down to $6, matching the lowest price we've seen. We see similar deals with coupon codes with some regularity, but this is still a solid price on one of the cheapest options we speak highly of in our guide. While not the most powerful option we tested, the Aukey 12W offers two USB-A ports in an extra-compact pocketable form.

The Aukey Ultra Compact Dual Port 2.4A Output & Foldable Plug is a compact option we like in our guide to the best multiport USB charger. Wirecutter Senior Staff Writer Nick Guy wrote, "For an impressive amount of power in a tiny package, we like Aukey's Ultra Compact Dual Port 2.4A Output & Foldable Plug. You get as much juice as you'd get with Apple's iPad charger and an extra charging port, in a much smaller package—a scant 1.4 by 1.2 by 1.2 inches with its prongs folded in—for half the price. The Aukey is the smallest full-speed iPad/tablet charger we've found, and it's a great travel companion for charging a tablet and phone overnight, for fast-charging two smartphones, or for just charging your phone and a Bluetooth headset or speakers. (It provides a total of 2.4 amps of current, which means it can fast-charge an iPad by itself; if you connect two tablets, or a tablet and a smartphone, those 2.4 amps will be split between them.)"

Street price: $105; deal price: $90

This deal is a great chance to pick up a bundle that includes two of our picks. The lighting kit is a two-bulb variant of the top pick. We've seen deals on the lighting kit at $80 and the speaker at $25, so $105 total—much of the time these two options are significantly more expensive individually, so the bundle savings are nice to get as well.

The Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance A19 60W Starter Kit is a two-bulb variant of the top pick in our guide to the best smart LED light bulbs. Wirecutter Senior Editor Grant Clauser wrote, "We researched more than 20 smart LED bulbs and spent eight weeks testing 10 contenders to decide that Philips Hue is the best way to convert existing lamps and lights into smart lights without swapping out existing switches, and the Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 kit is the best way to start. Hue's top-of-class customizability, reliable mesh network, and large ecosystem—which includes support for all major smart-home platforms and many accessories—stand out among its increasingly cheaper, less-established competition."

The Amazon Echo Dot is the affordable Echo pick in our guide to Amazon's line of Echo smart speakers. Clauser wrote, "For a lot less than the full-size Echo, and with the ability to connect wirelessly to your choice of speaker or sound system, the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is a smart option. The new Dot is slightly larger than the old one, has a fabric cover like the main Echo, and overall looks less like a tuna can than the original. It includes volume and microphone buttons on top like the current Echo (and the original Dot)."

Street price: $410; deal price: $328

We've seen a few sales for the 2TB T5 in the last week, with one on Sunday and this one cropping up a few days later to match that price. This year in general has brought multiple drops for various capacities of this drive and even a bundle with a Samsung Chromebook in recent weeks, but this is the best price we've seen by a few bucks for the 2TB version. If National Backup Day didn't serve to remind you that you've got data you can ill afford to lose, this drive deal might be just the kickstart you need.

The 2TB Samsung T5 is a larger storage capacity version of our top portable SSD pick and more storage pick, which should potentially make it even faster than those options as higher-capacity solid-state drives often provide slightly improved performance. Of the lower-storage 500 GB T5, Wirecutter Staff Writer Justin Krajeski wrote, "The T5 has one USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C port and includes cables to connect to new and old devices as well as AES 256-bit hardware encryption to protect your sensitive data. It has the most pleasant software to navigate, with a clean layout that looks less bloated than other portable SSD software, which makes it a breeze to set up encryption or check for updates. Plus the T5 has an indicator light that lets you know when it's connected and comes with a three-year warranty."

