Apple lures another of Google's top experts to its AI team

Goodfellow worked with Google from 2013 to 2016 and then again from 2017 and 2019. During the last five months of his employment with the tech giant, he was a Senior Staff Research Scientist. He also worked for the Elon Musk-funded AI research non-profit OpenAI from 2016 to 2017.

More importantly, Goodfellow is known for inventing a form of machine learning training approach called generative adversarial network or GAN. The technique pits two neural networks against each other to create photos and videos that look real. In fact, bad actors have been using GANs to generate "deepfake" media, most of which are AI-generated fake porn that borrows faces from famous celebrities.

The AI expert didn't elaborate on what his position entails and what exactly he'll be working on at Apple on his LinkedIn page. Apple's Special Projects Group, however, is known for conjuring up next-generation technologies for the companies' products and services.