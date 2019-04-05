'Fortnite' takes a cue from 'Apex Legends' with respawn points

You'll see the vans appear at points of interest when the update arrives next week.

This isn't the first time Epic has made a conspicuous choice to ride a bandwagon. Many (including the PUBG team for a while) accused it of tacking battle royale on to Fortnite in a bid to capitalize on PUBG's success. You might not necessarily mind. The one-death-and-you're-done model has been one of the more frustrating aspects of battle royale games, even if it does ratchet up the tension. This gives you a reason to stick around until your team is either wiped or wins the match.