PlayStation Classic owners: Write your own review!

However, somewhere out there a few of you probably own a PlayStation Classic. After all, some sites now carry it for as little as $40. Some of you have played it. Maybe you got it as a gift. So it's likely you have some thoughts about what Sony's offering does well and where it fails. If that's you, our buyer's guide is ready and waiting for you to vent. Was Devindra too harsh? Would you have rated the Classic higher? Or was he not critical enough? What did you think about the collection of games included with the Classic? Did you try to mod it? Head to our product page for the PlayStation Classic and chime in.

