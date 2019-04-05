'Super Meat Boy Forever' will miss April release date

Super Meat Boy Forever is facing yet another delay, but don't panic -- it's not as bad as it has been. Team Meat has pushed the release of its squishy platformer to "after but not too far after April 2019." The developers are close and believe they could have met April if they'd pushed themselves to the limit, but they wanted to finish the game at a "healthy and sustainable pace." They're not going to go through the hell of crunch time just to make an arbitrary release schedule.