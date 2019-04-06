Show More Results

Recommended Reading: The road to 'Avengers: Endgame'

The best long-form writing on technology and more on the web.
Road to Endgame: 'The Avengers' changed cinema and avoided the mistakes of past Marvel movies
Siddhant Adlakha,
Slashfilm

Avengers: Endgame marks the end of a 22-film run for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). While there are certainly plans to make more movies, this phase will soon be over. Slashfilm is revisiting all of them in the run up to the premiere of Endgame on April 26th. This week alone, the site has covered The Avengers, Iron Man 3, Thor: The Dark World, Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Guardians of the Galaxy. You can see the full list of the recaps right here.

How BioWare's Anthem went wrong
Jason Schreier,
Kotaku

We published our own reaction to Kotaku's massive report this week, but it's worth reading about the issues that plagued BioWare's Anthem direct from the source.

Burger King made a meat-free Impossible Whopper and it tasted like real burger
Brian Raftery,
CNET

The Impossible Burger is coming to Burger King, and CNET has a short report on how the two companies are making it happen.

10 Movies from 20th Century Fox that still matter
David Sims,
The Atlantic

20th Century Fox may belong to Disney now, but it's legacy is still intact, and a several of its films are still important today.

Does Netflix have a killer problem?
Steven Zeitchik,
The Washington Post

This piece is a few weeks old, but it's worth circling back to read this weekend. A number of Netflix's hits feature serial killers and gruesome violence, but does that signal a problem for the service?

