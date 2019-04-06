Tesla's parking lot Summon upgrade arrives in the US next week

International support is coming, Musk added.

There are some caveats. Aside from the parking lot requirement (road rules would prevent this on public streets), you or your pin has to be within 150 feet of the car. This won't help much if you and your car are at opposite ends of a sprawling shopping center. And of course, it's only going to be as quick as the parking lot itself -- you might as well march over if it's particularly busy.

Nonetheless, it's a big upgrade for Tesla users. Until now, Summon was only useful for inching into (or out of) a tight parking spot. Now, it's viable for many of those shopping trips where your vehicle won't be anywhere near the door.