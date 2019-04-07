Ecobee's first home security camera might include Alexa

Ecobee's smart home lineup still revolves almost exclusively around its thermostats. It might branch out in the near future, though. Zatz Not Funny has obtained an image of what appears to be Ecobee's first home security camera. Details are incredibly scarce, but Amazon Alexa integration is likely given the company's past and a set of multi-color notification lights that can turn a familiar shade of blue.
It's uncertain what other party tricks the camera might have, although Zatz speculates that it could incorporate presence sensors (currently a separate purchase) to have your thermostat change the temperature when you get home. Release details are still up in the air. Given that there's already a seemingly finished press image of the camera, though, you might not have to wait very long.