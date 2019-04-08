The first 'Fortnite' World Cup Finals begin July 26th

The Fortnite World Cup hasn't even started, but that isn't stopping Epic from getting ready for the grand finale. The developer has announced that the World Cup finals will take place between July 26th and July 28th at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center's Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City. If you're eager to go, you can pre-register through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan system -- yes, eSports are big enough that Epic is fighting ticket bots and scalpers.
Those who do get in will receive both a Season 10 Battle Pass as well as an unspecified number of V-Bucks, so you'll have a strong incentive to do more than watch from home.
The World Cup promises to offer some of the highest stakes in eSports memory, with a $30 million prize pool available for the solo and duo players who reach NYC. The winners will collect $3 million, while everyone else will make at least $50,000 just for getting that far. It reflects Epic's determination to keep Fortnite in the public eye for as long as possible, but it also shows how eSports as a whole has evolved to the point where the best players can make the kind of money normally reserved for conventional athletes.