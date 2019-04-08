Google opens a pop-up learning center in New York City

The learning center will occupy an 11,000 square foot space and will host three separate classrooms where community members can attend a variety of different classes, all focused on digital skills. In addition to the seminar-style learning events, the center will also set aside several hours per week to host one-on-one training and coaching sessions. People will be able to ask Google employees direct questions and learn more through hands-on, focused sessions. The center will be open six days a week, and Google has listed its course schedule for prospective guests to view online.

The Google NYC Learning Center is part of the "Grow with Google" initiative, first launched in 2017. As part of that project, Google has pledged to spend $1 billion to help people adapt to an increasingly digital world and learn new skills that may place them in suitable jobs should their current career get wiped out by automation.