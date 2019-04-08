Tencent 's game store is available outside of China

WeGame X is currently considered an Early Access service, and it shows. There are only 17 titles at present, most of them indies and few of them recognizable to non-Chinese gamers. My Time at Portia is the best-known title of the bunch for the global audience. You might see more prominent games in the near future, at least. Tencent is advertising support from companies like Deep Silver (publisher of Metro and Yakuza titles), Hello Games (No Man's Sky) and Larian Studios (the Divinity series). Think of this as a baby step toward a larger presence. It might not tread on Epic's toes, but it could be a viable alternative for some players.